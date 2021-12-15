Free Fire Codes December 15, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We provide you with all the free reward codes available in Free Fire during today, December 15, 2021. Redeem them online! Survive the craziest multiplayer battles. That is the goal of Free Fire, the successful battle royale developed by Garena for iOS and Android mobile devices. Like every day, the studio has distributed free reward codes, which allow us to obtain valuable objects for our experience with the game. Thus, all the codes are now available for today, Wednesday December 15, almost all of them can be exchanged around the world, although there are also exclusive codes for specific regions. Of course, they only last 24 hours, so you better hurry.

It has already been a tradition, but before showing the list of all Free Fire codes for this Wednesday, December 15, 2021, we give you access to our tutorials: how to know what is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots or how to put your own invisible nick. We also explain how to get memory fragments, the V for verified for our profile or the list with flag codes to customize the name to our liking.

Likewise, the most recent weekly agenda has already come to light. You can discover all the news that will be available in the game through this link.

Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes Dec 15, 2021

MQJWNBVHYAQM

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFACIDCAWJBZ

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92ZB

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe only)

M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe only)

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X