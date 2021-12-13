Free Fire Codes December 13, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on December 13, 2021 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. In mid-December comes the annual season marked by Christmas and other festivities. In many games, such as Garena’s battle royale, we continue to receive free daily rewards and this Monday, December 13, we found a batch of daily codes that we can redeem on the Free Fire page to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. . Here we leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.
You also have several pieces of Free Fire available in which we tell you how you can get auto headshot shots, how to put colored letters, codes and symbols on the profile, all the flag codes and how to put them on the profile and how to put your nickname invisible . In addition, you have guide pieces to learn how to recover your Free Fire account with ID and how to get memory fragments.
Free Fire: December 13 Reward Codes
96Y4CNBZGV35 – 10x Creator’s Box
Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box
TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1 Diamond Royale voucher
FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (bottom) and Vandal Revolt (Indonesian server) Weapon Loot Box
FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Celestial Crystal.
DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Loot Weapons
BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Coupon
MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW – Titian’s Branded Weapon Skins
MHOP8YTRZACD – Pigeon Character
BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge
ADERT8BHKPOU – Suit
UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box
FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Box
FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian Server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1 Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Box
PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flame Weapon Loot Box
CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Box
X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Pistol Skin and 3 Diamond Royale Coupons.
TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale coupons
W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character
XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 custom room cards
FF8MBDXPVCB1: Unknown Reward
3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold Package
NHKJU88TREQW – Titian’s Branded Weapon Skins
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Package
B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter