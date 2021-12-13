Free Fire Codes December 13, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on December 13, 2021 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. In mid-December comes the annual season marked by Christmas and other festivities. In many games, such as Garena’s battle royale, we continue to receive free daily rewards and this Monday, December 13, we found a batch of daily codes that we can redeem on the Free Fire page to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. . Here we leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

You also have several pieces of Free Fire available in which we tell you how you can get auto headshot shots, how to put colored letters, codes and symbols on the profile, all the flag codes and how to put them on the profile and how to put your nickname invisible . In addition, you have guide pieces to learn how to recover your Free Fire account with ID and how to get memory fragments.

Free Fire: December 13 Reward Codes

96Y4CNBZGV35 – 10x Creator’s Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box

TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1 Diamond Royale voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (bottom) and Vandal Revolt (Indonesian server) Weapon Loot Box

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Celestial Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Loot Weapons

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Coupon

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian’s Branded Weapon Skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Pigeon Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge

ADERT8BHKPOU – Suit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Box

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian Server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1 Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Box

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flame Weapon Loot Box

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Box

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Pistol Skin and 3 Diamond Royale Coupons.

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale coupons

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 custom room cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Unknown Reward

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold Package

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian’s Branded Weapon Skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Package

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber ​​BountyHunter