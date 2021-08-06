Free Fire Codes August 6, 2021; All Free Rewards

We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on August 6, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android. Garena’s title receives a major update for its fourth anniversary that includes multiple new features to the play. On the other hand, one more day, in Free Fire a new batch of free daily reward codes awaits us, so we can add items such as diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and much more to our collection. We leave you here the daily list, which includes the rewards for this Friday, August 6, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.

You also have several pieces available in which we explain details of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V for verified for our profile or a detailed list with flag codes for customize our name.

Free Fire: August 6 Reward Codes

ERTY-HJNB-VCDS

F9IU-JHGV-CDSE

F7UI-JHBG-FDFR

FXCV-BNMK-DSXC

F0KM-JNBV-CXSD

JX5NQCM7U5CH: 1x M1014 Howl Underground Loot Box

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Box

FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Package (7 D)

FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Box

ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1 Diamond Royale voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS: 50 point bonus

FFPLNZUWMALS: 50 point bonus

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Box

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain Power Up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Box

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain Power Up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1 Arma Royale voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4 MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Boxes

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Ticket