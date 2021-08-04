Free Fire Codes August 4, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: We list all the free Garena Free Fire codes for today Wednesday, August 4, 2021. All the rewards and how to redeem them online. Free Fire continues to be one of the most popular video games today on iOS and Android mobile devices, with millions of players every month and endless events of all kinds. Garena’s multiplayer battle royale work has free rewards codes every day, an ideal opportunity to avoid having to go through the checkout to obtain advantages in our games.

Before starting, it is important to note that Free Fire has been updated this August; You can check the patch notes in this article. Likewise, we already have the weekly agenda corresponding to the period from August 4 to 10, with animal recharge and Booyah day box. Do not miss it.

On the other hand, Free Fire Max, the premium version of the game; Here we detail all the compatible cell phones in 2021 and how to download it for free on iOS, Android or PC smartphones. From MeriStation we give you a hand so that you can make auto headshot shots, how to put your invisible nick, how to get memory fragments, the V for verified for our profile, a list with flag codes to modify our name and how to get memory fragments .

Without further ado, let’s get to know all the Free Fire reward codes for today, Wednesday August 4, 2021, valid for the Europe server.

Free Fire: Reward Codes August 4, 2021

JX5NQCM7U5CH

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF

FFMCF8XLVNKC

FFMCVGNABCZ5

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFMC5GZ8S3JC

ECSMH8ZK763Q

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFPLOWHANSMA

C23Q2AGP9PH

FFMCLJESSCR7

FFPLFMSJDKEL

F2AYSAH5CCQH

5FBKP6U2A6VD

5XMJPG7RH49R