Free Fire Codes August 23, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on August 23, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.Earlier this August, Garena’s successful title received a major update for its fourth anniversary that included multiple new features. After that, the weeks continue to pass and one more day in Free Fire a new batch of free daily reward codes awaits us to get items such as diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and much more. We leave you here the daily list, which includes the rewards for this Monday, August 23, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.

On the other hand, you also have a good handful of pieces available in which we explain details of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V of verified for our profile or a detailed list with flag codes to personalize our name.

Free Fire: August 23 Reward Codes

LH3D-HG87-XU5U – Pumpkin Land Parachute

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack

Z63G-WUBM-E7GH – Evil Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Box

FF9M-J476-HHXE – Evil Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Box

HZX8SUTD33VN – Swallowtail Weapon Loot Box

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Howl Underground Loot Box

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Box

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5: 2 M1014 Underground Loot Boxes

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9: Street Boy Package (7 D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Box

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q: 1 Diamond Royale voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS: 50 point bonus

FFPLNZUWMALS: 50 point bonus

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Box

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain Power Up

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain Power Up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Boxes

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Boxes

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1 Arma Royale voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4 MP40 “Mad Rabbit” Weapon Loot Boxes

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3 incubator tickets