Free Fire Codes August 18, 2021; All Free Rewards

We offer you all the free Free Fire codes for today Wednesday, August 18, 2021. We know the rewards available; how to get them.Free Fire is not stopping, not even a second of rest, also thanks to the free rewards codes that are distributed every day. As is tradition, the codes are now available for this Wednesday, August 18. This battle royale video game developed by Garena, available on iOS and Android devices, gives you the opportunity to get cosmetic items for your face. In the following lines we present the codes that are already available and we explain how to redeem them. Remember! They only last 24 hours!

Before proceeding, we remind you that you can consult some articles where we explain how to get memory fragments, the V for verified for the profile or a detailed list with the flag codes to personalize our name. At the same time, here you have the best settings for auto headshots and how to make your nick invisible.

As if all this were not enough, the weekly agenda has already come out (from August 19 to 24 of that same month. You can consult it at this link.

Free Fire: Reward Codes for Today, Aug 18, 2021

FF9M-J476-HHXE

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF

JX5NQCM7U5CH

FFMCF8XLVNKC

FFMCVGNABCZ5¡

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFMC5GZ8S3JC

ECSMH8ZK763Q

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFPLOWHANSMA

C23Q2AGP9PH

FFMCLJESSCR7

FFPLFMSJDKEL

F2AYSAH5CCQH

5FBKP6U2A6VD

5XMJPG7RH49R

SARG-886A-V5GR

FFES-PORT-S3MU

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2

FFBC-LY4L-NC4B

FFBC-C4QW-KLL9

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ

9GJT-66GN-DCLN

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY