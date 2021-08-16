Free Fire Codes August 16, 2021; All Free Rewards

All the free Free Fire codes for today Monday, August 16, 2021. We know the rewards we receive in the game. We go over how to redeem them.We continue this hot August with new reward codes for Free Fire. Garena’s fashion game for iOS and Android mobile devices features free codes every day, usually for a single day. These rewards allow us to obtain loot boxes, diamonds and more by simply redeeming them at the indicated times. Next, we know all the reward codes for this Monday, August 16, 2021 and how to redeem them.

Before knowing all the Free Fire codes for this Monday, August 16, 2021, in the following publications we explain what is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots and how to make your nickname invisible so that no one sees your name while you participate in the games. On the other hand, you may be interested in knowing how to put colored letters, codes and symbols on the profile. We also tell you how to get memory fragments to level up the character for free.

We remind you that the weekly agenda is available from August 11 to 24, with a royale diamond and a medal box. We tell you in the news all the confirmed contents for the key dates. As you can see, this weekly agenda has more content than usual and lasts longer than normal; a total of two weeks. If you want to go on vacation with your inventory full of content, take note. Without further ado, let’s meet the reward codes for today, August 16, from Free Fire.

Free Fire: Reward Codes for Today, Aug 16, 2021

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF

JX5NQCM7U5CH

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF

FFMCF8XLVNKC

FFMCVGNABCZ5

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFMC5GZ8S3JC

ECSMH8ZK763Q

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFPLOWHANSMA

C23Q2AGP9PH

FFMCLJESSCR7

FFPLFMSJDKEL

F2AYSAH5CCQH

5FBKP6U2A6VD

5XMJPG7RH49R