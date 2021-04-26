Free Fire Codes April 26, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on April 26, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android. We are about to say goodbye to the month of April, but the daily reward codes for Free Fire continue being active. We remember that each one allows us to obtain different rewards and that they are only available for approximately one day. For this reason, we recommend that you consult them daily to be able to use them before they expire and thus expand our collection of diamonds and others. So that you can find them without problems, below we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, April 26, as well as others available during the month. At the end of the piece we remind you of the method to redeem these codes.

Free Fire: April 26 Reward Codes

HP5D-XHQA-NLB5

RRF6-WMKM-DPJV

G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

6XMN-G242-VMKV

PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

SD19-RKJ1-75GR

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4