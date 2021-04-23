Free Fire Codes April 23, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: All the free Free Fire codes for today Friday, April 23, 2021. We know the rewards we receive in the game. We tell you how to cut them.Free Fire continues to release its free rewards codes for this Friday, April 23, International Book Day. The Garena battle royale, which is a worldwide success for iOS and Android devices, allows you to upgrade and acquire new cosmetic items without having to spend a single euro. Therefore, below we leave you the codes that are available now, as we did on Thursday, April 22 with the previous ones. Hurry because they only last 24 hours, you know.

Free Fire codes for today, April 23

3SAG-9JQB-JWYS

REYJ-C69-2CEWL

SARG-886A-V5GR

FFES-PORT-S3MU

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2

FFBC-LY4L-NC4B

FFBC-C4QW-KLL9

9GJT-66GN-DCLN

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ

FRES-NILM-FAST

SD19-RKJ1-75GR

SDKL-UHG7-GYT9

FTT7-LMDP-FUBE

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU

CONG-RATZ-2MIL