Free Fire Codes April 22, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: All the free Free Fire codes for today Thursday, April 22, 2021. We know the rewards we receive in the game. We tell you how to cut them.Free Fire launches its new free reward codes scheduled for today, April 22, 2021. The success of Garena, available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices, allows you to fatten your inventory of cosmetics without having to take out your wallet.

Free Fire codes for today, April 22

6XMN-G242-VMKV

RRF6-WMKM-DPJV

G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

SD19-RKJ1-75GR

SDKL-UHG7-GYT9

FTT7-LMDP-FUBE

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ

FRES-NILM-FAST

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU

CONG-RATZ-2MIL

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Redeeming free rewards codes on Free Fire requires going through a very simple process. Every 24 hours, its managers publish a list in which you will receive cosmetics at no additional cost after redeeming them. You must bear in mind that these will remain linked to your Garena Free Fire ID. Then we leave you with them.

1.To get started, click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.

2.Now, log in with Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter.

3.Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (be sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.

4.When the code you have selected has been confirmed, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

When you finish the process you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of 30 minutes: do not despair if you do not see them immediately. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are published, so you have a very small margin to not run out of them.