Free Fire Codes April 21, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: All the free Free Fire codes for today Wednesday, April 21, 2021. We know the rewards we receive in the game. We tell you how to cut them.Free Fire continues to sweep as one of the most played titles on mobile devices. Garena’s free-to-play battle royale offers multiplayer battles in which players fight to the death. Like every day, the title receives free rewards codes, so we are going to announce all the Free Fire codes for today, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, which can be claimed both in Spain and in Latin America, United States and the rest of the territories.
Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes April 21, 2021
RRF6-WMKM-DPJV: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town and Leather Pants (Male)
G3MK-NDD2-4G9D: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town and Leather Pants (Male)
SD19-RKJ1-75GR – Free Dragon AK Skin
SDKL-UHG7-GYT9 – Titian Scar Gun Skins
FTT7-LMDP-FUBE – OutfitFF6M-1L8S-QAUY – Free Fire Diamonds
FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ – Justice Fighter & Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT – Diamond Royale Voucher
SPEH-GSOL-DTUE – 50,000 Diamonds Code
YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ – Free Pet
FRES-NILM-FAST – Free DJ Alok Character
FBSH-ARE1-0RBU – Paloma Character
CONG-RATZ-2MIL – Elite Pass & Free Top Up
Other codes (April 21)
3SAG-9JQB-JWYS – 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
REYJ-C69-2CEWL – Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, Incubator voucher
SARG-886A-V5GR – Egg Day Banner, Phantom Bear Bundle
FFES-PORT-S3MU – Shirou Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN – Head Hunting Parachute
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2 – Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFBC-LY4L-NC4B – Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
FFBC-C4QW-KLL9 – Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
9GJT-66GN-DCLN – 4x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
5G9G-CY97-UUD4 – 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
