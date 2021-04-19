Free Fire Codes April 19, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on April 19, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android.Daily reward codes for Free Fire continue to be active during this month of April. Each one of them allows us to obtain varied rewards and they are only available for little more than one day. For this reason, we recommend that you consult them daily to be able to use them before they expire and thus expand our collection of diamonds and other essential items to dominate this battle royale that is undoubtedly among the most successful. As long as you can find them clearly, then we leave you with all the reward codes for this Monday, April 19, as well as others available during the month. At the end of the piece we remind you of the method to redeem these codes.

Free Fire: April 19 Reward Codes

5UNZ5A94DCTZ

5G9GCY97UUD

SPEHGSOLDTUE

LL7VDMX363YK

UGAXG6SWLZSK

3SAG9JQBJWYS

CONGRATZ2MIL

S7EA7G2UCW94

REYJC692CEWL

7ZG488RUDDWV

67G8VDLFTHUJ

WTZ3LM8W3SWC

X90B1SD6WSFW

3CYSQQ95YTWK

Z1KS1ET643S1

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8G2YJS3TWKUB