Free Fire Codes April 18, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: We offer you all the free reward codes in Garena’s game for today, April 18, 2021. More free to play game items. Free Fire, one of the most popular games of the moment on mobile devices, offers as every day new reward codes that are completely free and that you can quickly redeem to add new objects to your inventory. For this April 18 we already have new codes available so you can improve your inventory without spending absolutely anything.

Free Fire codes for today, April 18, 2021

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Redeem free rewards codes will allow you to fatten your item catalog without making any additional payments. Every 24 hours the studio publishes its complete list that you must exchange in the corresponding section of the game. Remember that the rewards are linked to your Garena Free Fire ID. Follow these steps to complete the process successfully.

To get started, click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.

Now, log in with Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter.

Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (be sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.

When the code you have selected has been confirmed, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

The codes that we have provided are only available for 24 hours, so it is important to be quick when redeeming them, otherwise you will lose the rewards. Remember that they are not codes that are activated immediately, but often take a few minutes for the rewards to appear.