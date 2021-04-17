Free Fire Codes April 17, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: We offer you all the free reward codes in Garena’s game for today, April 17, 2021. More items for the free to play game. Free Fire, one of the most popular games of the moment on mobile devices, offers as every day new reward codes that are totally free and that you can quickly redeem to add new objects to your inventory. For this April 17 we already have new codes available to improve our inventory for the face, without spending anything.

Free Fire codes for today, April 17, 2021

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

3SAG-9JQB-JWYS

CONG-RATZ-2MIL

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

REYJ-C69-2CEWL

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

5G9G-CY97-UUD

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

X90B-1SD6-WSFW

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

Z1KS-1ET6-43S1

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Redeem free rewards codes will allow you to fatten your item catalog without making any additional payments. Every 24 hours the studio publishes its complete list that you must exchange in the corresponding section of the game. Remember that the rewards are linked to your Garena Free Fire ID. Follow these steps to complete the process successfully.

To get started, click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.

Now, log in with Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter.

Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (be sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.

When the code you have selected has been confirmed, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

The codes that we have provided are only available for 24 hours, so it is important to be quick when redeeming them, otherwise you will lose the rewards. Remember that they are not codes that are activated immediately, but often take a few minutes to offer the rewards.