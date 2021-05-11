Free Fire: Cardboard Safari Incubator Weekly Agenda from May 12-18

Free Fire: We detail all the contents of the Free Fire weekly agenda between May 12 and May 18 with discounts, bonuses and circus recharge. Free Fire presents its weekly agenda between May 12 and May 18, 2021, a new opportunity to get a multitude of rewards for the popular Garena battle royale for mobile devices during the next few days. Take inventory of your gems and increase your collection of objects.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda

This week comes loaded with new features with the discounts of the aspects of the Cardboard Safari Incubator and the Incubator bonuses for Thursday, discount in the Swan on Friday, the Circus recharge on Saturday, the new Incubator on Monday and the new discounts at Armas Royale next Tuesday.

Below we offer you the detailed contents by days.

Thursday, May 12, 2021: Incubator discount and Incubator bonus.

Friday, May 13, 2021: discount at the Swan.

Saturday May 14, 2021: Circus recharge.

Monday May 16, 2021: new Incubator.

Tuesday, May 17, 2021: discount on Armas Royale.