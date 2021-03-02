Free Fire: BOOYAH! announced tutorial for beginners

The BOOYAH streaming platform! has announced that it will launch a free online program to teach newbies how to play Free Fire. According to the event’s organizers, Escola do Capa will have classes and tips through Instagram and the platform’s official channel, in order to present the main mechanics of mobile battle royale in the most didactic way possible.

The course will be presented by Luís Folha, a name well known by the players for being one of the main commentators of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF), and will have the exclusive participation of countless Brazilian battle royale influencers and streamers, who will comment on their experiences with the game and give valuable information about the game modes, ideal settings, strategic points of the map, optimization of characters and weapons, and much more.

In addition to the program, BOOYAH! confirmed that the year 2021 will be full of attractions for fans. Responsible for transmitting the LBFF on Saturdays and Sundays and the newly opened BOOYAH! Drops, the organization has also revealed the arrival of a new program that is expected to debut in March, focusing on the main streamers of the game.

Broadcasts on Instagram and the BOOYAH channel! will occur weekly, with lives scheduled for every Wednesday starting at 12 noon (Brasília time). For more information, just go to the official website of Garena’s streaming platform or its social networks.