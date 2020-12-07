Free Fire announces Cristiano Ronaldo’s ambassador

Garena today announced a strong partnership to help further promote its great success Free Fire: the Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo, who will appear in the game as the new character Chrono!

CR7 was chosen as the new global ambassador for the brand, and has already celebrated by stating that “It is a great feeling not only to have a character in Free Fire inspired by me, but also to have the entire universe within the game aimed at him! I hope players around the world be as excited as I am “. Check out the partnership announcement teaser:

No further details have yet been revealed about Chrono, but Free Fire producer Harold Teo said the partnership is “Really meaningful. Joining Cristiano Ronaldo and introducing him to hundreds of millions of people around the world is really exciting. Our partnership offers even more content for our communities around the world to enjoy the game even more. ”

What did you think of this trailer and the partnership? What is your opinion about this great success with free download on mobile devices? Comment below!



