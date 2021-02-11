Free Fire: all reward codes and how to redeem them

We tell you what are the reward codes in Free Fire and how to redeem them to obtain various special items, diamonds and more on iOS and Android.

Garena’s work, Free Fire, is constantly updated with a variety of new content to keep the title active. Week after week we have new events and news so that the title does not stop growing. Something to be thankful for is also having numerical codes to obtain rewards, which vary as time goes by and thanks to which we can expand our collection without having to spend money. An example of these rewards are the coveted diamonds, the in-game currency thanks to which we can buy various items. Without further ado, below we will tell you how to redeem these codes and which ones are currently available.

List of reward codes available in Free Fire

SZ2L XKAW RQFD

PEM3 7PSM 4IYC

BOOY WL3A T94W

BOOY Y6XL 6QYR

BOOY K4Y9 SGLM

BOOY UYWJ SDHF

BOOY XP7A 5UNJ

BOOY NDXU 2CEM

BOOY AVML ZJ7N

MB3D J5QE VMDF

SA4G 6OM7 85KM

How to redeem Free Fire reward codes

First we must enter the Free Fire rewards site

Then we must log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.

A box will appear where we must change the code that we have obtained and a confirmation screen should appear.

We enter the game on the device of our preference and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section in the lobby as indicated in the following photo.