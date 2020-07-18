Free Fire: Advanced Server will be available again this Saturday. Battle royale testing environment returns after Garena announces resolution of technical problems.

After announcing the indefinite cancellation of the Advanced Server , Garena announced, this Friday, the return of the environment used as a test for the news that will be implemented in Free Fire . The publisher has corrected the technical problems found in the opening phase and will make the server available on Saturday, July 18.

To access the Advanced Server, the user must have registered on the official website of the platform with the same login used to play Free Fire. After that, just download the server, which will be available within the time stipulated by Garena.

Among the news confirmed by the developer on the Advanced Server, are the unprecedented AUG weapon, classified as an assault rifle , and the new character Luqueta, who has the ability to increase his maximum life according to the number of kills obtained . Both can be tested as soon as the environment becomes available.



