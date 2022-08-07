Free Epic Games Store game from August 11 — a unique mix of genres

Unrailed!, a cooperative railroad construction game with funny twists, will be distributed in the Epic Games Store until August 11. Fans of this game are waiting for fun and wild moments, but perhaps even the funniest moments can not be compared with the general concept of the next game in the Epic Games Store.

On August 11, Epic Games Store users will be able to apply for “Cook, serve, delicious!” 3?!, a rather funny name. Fans may think it’s a simple cooking simulator, but it’s more than that. Games with a mix of genres are often popular, but there are things that fit together better than others. Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! It’s not necessarily a post-apocalyptic game, but it’s set in a war-torn America where players hijack a food truck after their restaurant is blown up. War is a common element studied in video games, as is cooking, but combining these two things is something that only a few games have managed to do. And Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! it differs in that it combines them with some solid gameplay features.

Battlefield 2042 positions the American catastrophe this year, as does Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!. Because of this, and also because of the destruction of the restaurant, the player decides that it is best to stay on the move, and drives a food truck in a war-torn country. This means the speed of the game, which is designed for fast cooking, where players have to cook hundreds of dishes in a completely new story campaign. However, it can be reduced thanks to the game cooling mode and a variety of special features, including motion, strobe, sound and color blindness functions, as well as much more.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is another free co—op game on the Epic Games Store, which means that fans who love local co-op will have fun too. This is especially true because the game does not save on meat; that is, there are 380 levels consisting of hundreds of hours of gameplay. And while America is torn apart by war, the food van has been upgraded to reflect this, with gameplay-impacting modules, a food catalog with hundreds of unique products for the franchise, and a customizable food van. Players can customize it based on the destruction in America, and other food trucks follow suit (and can even shoot the player).

This is a unique mix of war and food genres, and it will be difficult for Epic Games Store users to pass by.

