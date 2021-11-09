Free Download Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy on PC for Ubisoft’s 35th Anniversary

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: The French company is giving away the three Assassin’s Creed Chronicles games (China, India and Russia) for PC on the occasion of its 35th birthday. It is Ubisoft that has its birthday these days, but the French company has wanted to celebrate it by being the one who gives us a gift (perhaps so that we can tell it that little lie that thirty is the new twenty). The developer offers on its website, and totally free, a copy of the PC version of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy. We can redeem the title until next November 12 at 11:00 (Spanish local time) and once redeemed, play when and how much we want.

How about Assassin’s Creed Chronicles?

In reality, Ubisoft’s gift consists of three different games, or at least sold separately at the time. Hence the Trilogy of its name. This compilation includes Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China (set in the 16th century), AC Chronicles India (19th century) and the last part of the trilogy, AC Chronicles Russia (20th century). They last around 6 hours each and offer a most curious approach to the saga. Do not think about the action and stealth adventures that the main installments have us used to. None of them is a 3D sandbox, quite the opposite. These spin-offs propose a radically different formula: three 2.5-dimensional side-scrolling stories with a style reminiscent of games like Mark of the Ninja. Although they never stood out for their quality, they deserve a second chance for free, especially if we are fans of the franchise. And you know, on a gift horse …