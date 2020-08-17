“Free” detail for the record-breaking Ghost of Tsushima

Sony stated that Ghost of Tsushima sold more than 2.4 million copies in the first three days and underlined that it was the fastest selling game on the platform with these numbers. This record-breaking Ghost of Tsushima is free!

Ghost of Tsushima is free

Sony is going to a new collaboration for the game, which we see at this year’s event, which later offers gamers the opportunity to play. With this move, it introduces a new mode that includes new enemies and characters that have a place in Japanese mythology, in a separate story from the original game and allow two or four people to play together.

Sucker Punch Productions’ senior game designer, Darren Bridges, writes in a post on the PlayStation blog that the game will be available for free. In the article, the story of the game explains how the players will choose from different classes, and also details how the game will provide an experience with groups of 2 or 4 people with specially prepared missions.

Introducing #GhostOfTsushima: Legends, a new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology that will be a free download for Ghost of Tsushima owners this fall! Read more on the @PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/8gjPGn3IXc pic.twitter.com/Fcik1iM04e — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) August 17, 2020

Depending on how many players you have entered, you will be able to access different missions. For example, if you take on a two-person mission, then you can experience a series of stories with lots of battles. If you enter the game as a group of four, you can reach survival-based missions.

The Legends update will be available for free this fall as part of the game’s latest update.



