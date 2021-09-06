Free content surprise for The Sims 4 from EA!

The expansion in none of the games in The Sims series has received an update so far. But that changed with The Sims 4, Spa Day.

Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed that the Spa Day DLC pack for The Sims 4 has received a major content update. As noted by PC Gamer, the expansion’s update is completely free. For this reason, if you already have the package, you do not have to pay any money to get the new content.

The Sims 4 has received an update to the Spa Day package.

The Spa Day DLC was first released in 2015. The package, which received generally positive reviews, was also criticized for the additional content being more expensive than other expansions. With this update, Sims can now sense new health aspirations. These; Involved in expansion as a Zen Master, Self Care Specialist, and Peace of Mind.

Added many options such as face masks to the activities list

EA has added face masks, manicure and pedicure options to the game’s activities list. This means that The Sims 4 will now allow you to change the shape, design and color of the nails. Nail has long been a feature offered by the mod community. However, the Spa Day update introduced the option to make adjustments to the nails by default in a The Sims game for the first time.

The Sims is a life simulation game known for its many expansion packs. Some packages received a lot of criticism for being too expensive. The Sims 4′s base game received a backlash when it was released in 2014, due to the removal of previously standard content such as swimming pools and the ‘toddler’ life stage. Now the Spa Day package will receive a free update so that it will provide a good experience to the users.

What do you guys think about The Sims 4? Do you have the Spa Day package? Did you get the free update? Do you like the new features that the update brings? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section.