Free Battlefield Is Something That Can Happen, Says EA Executive

Battlefield: Speaking during an investor meeting, Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, commented that the company is considering some plans for the future of Battlefield, and one of them might be the possibility of offering some kind of free content to the community.

Another detail mentioned by him is the fact that we must think of Battlefield as a service, and that Battlefield 2042 will be different from any other game ever released within the series, including here the fact that the content production after launch is by the team of production or by the players.

“I think you can think of Battlefield as a service – what we’re doing for the [2042] release is something really revolutionary and reinventing everything we’ve got in our epic showdowns in terms of gameplay. Added to that, you’ve heard our announcement for Battlefield Portal, which really starts to get closer to the issue of user-generated content and takes an even deeper dive into long-term game engagement,” Wilson commented.

“You have to understand that this really hints at what we believe to be the future of a series of services involving Battlefield, which over time will also include a mobile release, some free components and really change the nature of what happens between each launch”, highlighted the executive.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22nd in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.