Shazam, the music recognition application that was purchased by Apple a while ago and integrated into iOS 14, offers Apple Music subscription to users who want to listen to music for a very long time.

Free Apple Music subscription from Shazam! Here are the details

Up to three months trial subscription was offered to subscribers who had not used Apple Music before. With this campaign, one of the best deals offered to date, users are offered a free Apple Music subscription for up to 5 months.

To access the Apple Music offer, download the Shazam app on your iPhone or iPad, then tap the large Shazam icon in the app to identify a song playing in your environment. After recognizing the song, tap the option to play the song on Apple Music. In this step, you will view the free trial offer for Apple Music for up to 5 months.

You can cancel your subscription, which you received for a period of up to 5 months at no cost, if you wish. People who have used a trial or paid subscription before can benefit from the free subscription of up to 5 months specified in this service for a shorter period of time.

According to Shazam’s App Store page, the 5-month free Apple Music trial offer will be valid until January 17, 2021.



