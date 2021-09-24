Free and Sale Games This Weekend: The Escapists, Outward, Battlefield 4 DLC and More

Games: We select the free and sale games available on the weekend between September 24 and 26, 2021 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. Another weekend more, another period of free games. We go back to looking for adventures that allow us to access them at zero cost. The review between September 24 and 26, 2021 mixes big names, the rotation of the Epic Games Store and some surprises.

The Escapists free on the Epic Games Store

The weekly rotation of the Epic Games Store leaves us this week the hilarious The Escapists, an adventure with a large dose of strategy in which the player must escape from a prison through a great master plan. Dig tunnels, disguise yourself as a policeman or riot to exploit the chaos are just a few examples of the many possibilities at our fingertips. You have until September 30 to claim your digital copy and keep it forever.

Xbox Free Play Days Promotion

As usual week after week, Xbox makes available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold users several free games for a limited time, with access available during the weekend. And this time we have three titles, with Monster Energy Supercross 4, Outward and Golf With Your Friends. Play all three without limits until Sunday, September 26 on Xbox consoles.