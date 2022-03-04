Free And Sale Games This Weekend (March 4-6)

Games: We tell you all the free and sale games available on the weekend between March 4 and 6 on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. New weekend, new opportunities to discover games at no additional cost. Between March 4 and 6 you will find a variety of discounts and promotions on the main platforms. We tell you the most outstanding ones available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Open Desk Job on PC (Steam)

The release of the Steam Deck has prompted Valve to create a playable short set in the world of Portal. Although it is dedicated to experiencing the features of the laptop, you can also play it on your desktop without paying a single euro.

Black Widow and Centipede Rechardged on PC (Epic Games Store)

Epic Games Store continues with its weekly free games promotion. Until next March 10 at 17:00 (CET) you can add both games at no additional cost. Once you do, they will be linked to your profile forever. If you’re a Dauntless player, you can also redeem an Epic Slayer Pack.

Offers

PlayStation

The Last of Us Part 2 for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition for PS5 and PS4 for 44.99 euros (55% discount)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

MLB The Show 21 for PS4 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Xbox

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 23.09 euros (67% discount)

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown for 17.49 euros (75% discount)

Scarlet Nexus for 34.99 euros (50% discount)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition for 9.49 euros (90% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition for 14.99 euros (85% discount)

Switch

DOOM (2016) for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Rune Factory 4 Special for 19.49 euros (35% discount)

Summer in Mara for 9.89 euros (55% discount)

No More Heroes for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

The Sinking City for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Pc

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for 16.79 euros (60% discount)

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes for 7.49 euros (50% discount)

Overcooked! 2 for 5.74 euros (75% discount)

Golf With Your Friends for 4.94 euros (67% discount)

Enter the Gungeon for 7.49 euros (50% discount)