Free and Sale Games For This Weekend: Watch Dogs Legion, Yoku’s Island …

Watch Dogs Legion: We show you the free and sale games available on some of the major platforms on the weekend of September 2-5. Friday has arrived, which means that the weekend is about to start. Whether or not you have plans, it is always a good time to take a look at the free games that are available these days. And if you want to loosen your pocket a bit, the blow to the portfolio will be cushioned a bit if you buy the sale games, so we offer you the main offers that we have found on the various platforms. Between September 3-5, players can access titles at no additional cost on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. Here are the best promotions to take advantage of the weekend.

Watch Dogs Legion Free Trial

The London of the future will open its doors to all players thanks to a free trial that will last all weekend (from 3 to 5 September). During those days, both the campaign and the multiplayer will be available at no additional cost. In Watch Dogs Legion, the user does not put themselves in the shoes of a specific character, but can play any NPC in the city. Only with the union of citizens will it be possible to face the dystopia in which the world has become.