Free And Sale Games For This weekend: Tomb Raider Trilogy And More

Games: We tell you all the free and sale games available between December 31 and January 2 on PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. New weekend, new grid of free games and offers. We tell you everything that will be at your fingertips on the main platforms during December 31 and January 2. Whether you’re on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PC, companies offer succulent promotions before the close of the week.

Tomb Raider Trilogy on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store closed its promotion of daily free games for Christmas with the great final fireworks: the modern trilogy of Tomb Raider. Until January 6 at 17:00 (CET) you can redeem Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Once redeemed, they will remain linked to your library forever.

The most outstanding offers

Nintendo switch

Mario + Raddids: Kingdom Battle for 14.79 euros (63%, before 39.99 euros)

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir for 6.99 euros (80%, before 34.99 euros)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.59 euros (84%, before 59.99 euros)

The Outer Worlds for 23.99 euros (60%, before 59.99 euros)

Sonic Mania for 9.99 euros (50%, before 19.99 euros)

PlayStation

Mafia: Definitive Edition for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for PS5 and PS4 for 17.49 euros (65% discount)

Marvel’s Avengers for PS5 and PS4 for 19.99 euros (60% discount)

Resident Evil 3 for 17.99 euros (70% discount)

Xbox (Gold required)

Yakuza Kiwami for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

The Sinking City for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Far Cry 5 for 13.99 euros (80% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Pc

Cyberpunk 2077 for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War for 5.99 euros (85% discount)

The Outer Worlds for 19.79 euros (67% discount)

Metro Exodus for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Dark Souls 3 for 14.99 euros (75% discount)