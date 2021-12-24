Free And Sale Games For This Weekend: Overwatch And More

Games: We tell you the most outstanding free and sale games between December 24 and 26, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. New weekend, new grid of free games and offers. We tell you everything that will be at your fingertips on the main platforms on December 24 and 26. Whether you’re on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PC, companies offer succulent promotions before the close of the week.

Overwatch on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Blizzard’s shooter will offer players full access at no additional cost until January 2. During that period you can play without restriction of any kind. Once finished, the progress will remain saved in your profile. You will continue to progress from where you left off when you decide to return.

Free game on Epic Games Store for PC

The Epic Games Store continues to pursue its free games promotion. Every day at 17:00 (CET) you will see a new title to add to your library forever. Yes, you read that right: forever. When you complete the redemption it will be yours. At the time of writing these lines, the chosen one is Vampyr, who will be there until December 24 at the same time.

The most outstanding offers

Nintendo switch

Mario + Raddids: Kingdom Battle for 14.79 euros (63%, before 39.99 euros)

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir for 6.99 euros (80%, before 34.99 euros)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.59 euros (84%, before 59.99 euros)

The Outer Worlds for 23.99 euros (60%, before 59.99 euros)

Sonic Mania for 9.99 euros (50%, before 19.99 euros)