Free And Sale Games For This Weekend: Ghost Recon Breakpoint And More

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: We tell you all the free games and offers for the weekend between the 5th and 7th of November on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. A new weekend, a new window of opportunities to discover other adventures. Between the 5th and 7th of November you will see a selection of free and sale games. In this piece we will tell you the most outstanding ones.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Ubisoft lets you dive into the full version of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint for a limited time. Until November 7 you can play without restrictions of any kind. Once your progress is finished it will remain saved until you decide to take the leap. In the Xbox version you will need a subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Aven Colony for PC

Epic Games Store continues to offer free games with its weekly promotion. Aven Colony is the one chosen by the Americans during the current cycle. You can redeem it until next November 11 at 17:00 (CET). Once you do, it will be linked forever in your digital library.

Animal Shelter: Prologue for PC

Have you ever wanted to run your own abandoned and rescued animal shelter? Games Incubator gives you that possibility. Take care of those who arrive, cure them, keep them cared for and see first-hand the fruit of your work. As you progress through the adventure, you can expand your shelter with new facilities. Your goal? Get them to find a family.