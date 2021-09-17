Free And Sale Games For This Weekend: Beta CoD Vanguard, Titan Quest

Games: We tell you about the free and sale games available on the weekend between September 17 and 19 on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. Another weekend more, another period of free games. We go back to looking for adventures that allow us to access them at no additional cost. The review between September 17 and 19 mixes big names, the rotation of the Epic Games Store and a few surprises.

Beta Call of Duty: Vanguard on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Call of Duty: Vanguard will allow the community to access the open beta on all platforms where it is scheduled to launch: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. This test allows you to get a taste of the multiplayer aspect of the new Sledgehammer installment, regardless of whether you have pre-ordered it or not. It will be held between September 16 and 20 (starting on September 18 on Xbox and PC).