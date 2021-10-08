Free And Sale Games For This Weekend: Battlefield 2042 Beta, Ghost Recon And More

Battlefield 2042: We tell you all the free and sale games available for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC between October 8 and 10, 2021. Discover new titles. New weekend, new wave of free and sale games. During the next few days you will have the opportunity to discover new adventures and increase your digital library for a reduced price. Between October 8 and 10 these are the titles that are at your fingertips.

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Battlefield 2042 continues to celebrate its long-awaited open beta, only now it removes the entry requirements that early access required. You will be able to play in Orbital, the map featuring the rocket launch, and test the first fights of the new EA DICE installment. Whether you are in the past or current generation, you have a serious alternative of being able to know how the proposal feels. You will have until October 10 to play.

PC Building Simulator on PC

Epic Games Store continues to feed its free games promotion on a weekly basis. The title for these seven days is none other than PC Building Simulator. Yes, there is a simulator to build your own gaming computer. Even if it is virtually, it will help you understand the mechanisms that you must follow in real life. There is no better way to get to know the guts of your leisure center. You can redeem it until October 14 at 17:00 (CEST).