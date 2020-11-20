Freddy’s surprise for Stranger Things season 4!

The famous Netflix series, Stranger Things, started re-filming for season 4 at the beginning of October. The series, which made a surprise finale in its last season, came out with the surprise of Freddy Krueger. Here’s the new cast shared in reverse with the Upside Down theme:

9 new players for Stranger Things season 4

The surprise in the first trailer for the Stranger Things season 4 story pointed to the start of the series in Russia. The series, which was suspended due to the pandemic, started shooting again in October. The account, which shared the set photos about the shootings, came up with an important share about the series after a long time.

Accordingly, Stranger Things has been signed with 9 new players for the new season. The official account of the series also provided brief information about the actors’ characters. One of the actors is Robert Englund, who gave life to the character Freddy Krueger, which we remember from the horror series Nightmares of Elm Street.

Robert Englund aka Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. pic.twitter.com/QsuaGTVqDf — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

The actor will play Victor Creel, who is described as “a disturbed and intimidating man imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a horrible murder in the 1950s”, according to the post.

Apart from that, Tom Wlaschiha, who plays the character Jaqen H’ghar we know from Game of Thrones, seems to have joined the cast of the series. The character Wlaschiha will play is a Russian guard named Dimitri. In the post, “Dimitri is a smart and attractive Russian prison guard, but can he be trusted?” The character in the form is briefly explained.

The fact that other shared characters were also shared with the Upside Down theme revealed that the movie would be the villains. So, what kind of story will we come across with the new season of the Netflix series Stranger Things? We are waiting your comments.



