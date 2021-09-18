Freddie Mercury Honored with NFTs in Charity Campaign

Freddie Mercury: Singer Freddie Mercury, who was the lead singer of the band Queen and would turn 75 on September 5th, became the theme of new NFTs.

Four non-fungible tokens were created to honor the artist, who died in 1991 at the age of 45, as a result of pneumonia and other complications from the AIDS virus. Three of them feature the figure of the singer in different visual styles, while the last one involves a flowery landscape, a white piano and a crown.

Mercury illustrations were created by artists Blake Kathryn, Chad Knight, Mat Maitland and MBSJQ. The NFTs will be auctioned separately starting next Monday (20) on the SuperRare digital commerce platform.

All income generated goes to The Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity created in honor of the singer. Maintained by guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and former band manager Jim Beach, the organization helps AIDS patients around the world.