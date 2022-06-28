Freddie Freeman issued a statement after rumors about the agent

Just a few hours ago, the baseball world learned that Freddie Freeman is making serious changes.

A few months after signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freeman fires the agent who made the deal. According to ESPN insider Buster Olney, Freeman is changing his agent.

“Freddie Freeman, who told friends he was angry at the way his negotiations as a free agent ended, is changing representation by giving up Excel,” Olney said. “He is currently listed as a self-representative.”

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Freeman confirmed that he is “resolving some issues” with his agent, but has not yet said he is making changes.

“Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family,” he said in a statement. “I’m working on some issues with my longtime agents in Excel. The situation with my shipment remains unstable, and I will update it if necessary.”

Although his view may change, he has made a great start to his new team.

Freeman is hitting over .300 with eight home runs and 46 hits just under half of his first season in Los Angeles.