Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit Offers to Help Elon Musk Save Twitter

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst reached out to Elon Musk and offered to help him save Twitter.

Musk seems to have questioned his role as CEO of the social network after he tweeted a survey asking users if he should resign. The majority of voters (57.5%) said he should leave.

Durst stepped in yesterday and said he and his group are ready to help Musk manage the site. “@elonmusk, good morning, sir. Me and @limpbizkit are ready to provide any help you may need or need on Twitter. Happy holiday,” he wrote.

However, it later turned out that this was not necessary, since Musk has since said that he would resign as CEO of Twitter as soon as he finds “someone stupid enough to take this job.” However, he said he would continue to work for the social media giant, but would instead lead only software and server groups.

Musk’s resignation came just two months after he took over Twitter in October.

In other Twitter news, Dionne Warwick said in an interview with People that she wants to meet with Musk to find out his “true intentions.” “I have to meet him. I know a lot of people have left Twitter. That’s before you know exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game.

“His attitude is freedom of speech, which belongs to me,” she added. “However, there is a way to do it.

“This is one of the conversations I’m going to have with him. What is your true intention? I understand your attitude towards freedom of speech, but how are you going to restrain it so that it does not get out of control?”

Elsewhere, Limp Bizkit will return to the UK to perform a number of concerts next year. They were due to return live in September this year, but the concerts were canceled due to Durst’s “personal health problems”. They will be supported by Wargasm and Blackgold on the following dates, the remaining tickets for which you can find here:

APRIL

12 – Manchester, Academy

13 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton