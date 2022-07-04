Frasier Reboot Filming Update by Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer told when the filming of the reboot of “Frasier” can begin. Debuting as a minor character in “Greetings,” Fraser Crane became a fan favorite, which made it easier for NBC to launch its own offshoot. So, after his time in Boston hanging out with Sam Malone and the rest of the team at Cheers, he returned home to Seattle, where he started a whole new life as a radio psychiatrist at Fraser.

In addition to playing Fraser Crane, the actor also leads the creative team behind Paramount+’s reboot of Fraser. The project was in development for a long time before the streaming service officially gave it the green light, but since it was announced in 2021, little has been known about the project. Plot details remain sparse, and most importantly, there are no confirmed actors other than Grammer himself. Despite this, a reboot of Fraser continues to be in development, and even with a potential start date for filming.

In his upcoming guest appearance on The Talk (via Deadline), the actor is asked when production on the Fraser reboot show will begin. Grammer says discussions are underway about starting principal photography in October, but adds that it may be later. Finally, he admits that he really didn’t know at that moment. However, he says they are on the verge of completing the script for the first episode. Read his full quote below:

Shooting? There was some talk about October, maybe a little later. I don’t know. There are a couple more things. We have developed a couple more projects that seem to be going to shoot first…

[We’re] in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Fraser reboot, and it looks pretty good. I had a couple of runs and I was crying, so you know, I’m happy.

For some context, Grammer said in mid-2021 that a reboot of Frasier would be released in 2022. Obviously, this is not the case, especially since there is not even a clear date for the start of production. In any case, the project has been in limbo for many years, long before Paramount+ officially picked it up. Unfortunately, Paramount Global’s involvement doesn’t seem to accelerate the upcoming return of Cranes to small screens. In a recent interview, David Hyde Pierce did not say that he was part of the project, at least at the moment. In fact, he even said he thinks Fraser’s reboot can happen without Niles.

At the moment, it is safe to say that the revival of Fraser will be released no earlier than the end of 2023, at the earliest. As Grammer said, he can work on other projects first, which means it can be significantly delayed. Once the premise of the show is determined, the casting and then the schedule still needs to be ironed out, which can be terrible since other actors from the original sitcom show may not be available to return. Taking all this into account, it may take much longer before the Cranes return to the small screen.