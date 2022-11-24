“Frasier”: Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be Back For Reboot

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has revealed why David Hyde Pierce won’t be returning for the show’s reboot.

The actor, who plays the titular Dr. Fraser Crane, discussed the upcoming revival in an interview with People, explaining why “the entire cast” won’t be taking part.

“We’ve been working honestly on this for about six or seven years,” Grammer said. “It was on a slow burner. We thought it was a good idea. Maybe this is a good idea!”

Discussing the absence of David Hyde Pierce, who played Fraser’s younger brother, Dr. Niles Crane, Grammer added: “For a while we were going to try to bring back the entire cast, the entire inherited cast. David basically decided that he wasn’t really interested in repeating Niles’ game.”

Grammer said Pierce’s absence had taken the show in a new direction, calling it “Frasier’s third act.” “In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which is what we originally wanted to do, it was Fraser’s third act. It’s a whole new life for him.”

He added: “We will definitely react to the fact that there was a brother and the like. But the new world for Fraser is a world of new friendships, as well as some new twists that he didn’t know about.”

Back in April of this year, Hyde Pierce announced his interest in the reboot series, but admitted that he had not yet heard any details about it.