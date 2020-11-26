Fraser Family’s Lallybroch Castle, Most Surprising Facts

The well-known ruins from the Outlander series could soon be given new life after former Diageo director Ken Robertson submitted a planning request to West Lothian City Council for the building next to the castle, which they also plan to restore to long term

Similarly, the distillery will use only barley for malt grown at Hopetoun Estate, which has a long tradition of supplying barley for the Scotch whiskey industry.

Midhope Castle Distillery Company says the building, designed by Edinburgh-based 56three Architects and delivered by Currie & Brown, will be inspired by the historical features of the site. In turn, a company spokesperson announced:

“We aim to design and build a distillery that produces great whiskey while addressing sustainability through every element of its architecture, construction and operation.”

Interestingly part of the Hopetoun private estate where Lallybroch Castle is situated, it covers an incredible 6,500 acres of land and is also featured heavily on the show, it was originally known as Medhope Castle when it was first built in the 1450-60s but He is currently known as Laird of Medhope, John Martyne.

This site found a new facet in Outlander when showrunner Ronald D. Moore decided it fit their “mental picture” of Lallybroch, the home of the Fraser family.

On the other hand, building that factory will be a first for fans of the hit Starz show, after many were dismayed to learn of the deplorable state it is currently in.



