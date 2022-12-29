Remember Frankie Muniz? Actor Malcolm in the spotlight and agent Cody Banks was very popular in the early 2000s, and now he is an adult 37-year-old man with his wife and the father of a boy whom they welcomed in the spring of 2021. What does he look like? shall we go back to his years when he was the main child actor? It looks like he really has a mind in all of this.

Muniz notably starred in the Fox sitcom “Malcolm in the Spotlight” from 2000 to 2006 (ages 15 to 20) together with Bryan Cranston . Reflecting on his early career, Frankie Muniz told why he put a pause in the game after the end of the series, saying the following:

When I was on “Malcolm,” I was so excited about working on the series. But in the same sense, when the show ended, I left the business for a while. I started doing other things. I’ve been racing cars. I joined the group. I toured everywhere. I have opened several businesses, and I have experienced so many amazing things in my life, which now, at this moment, made me think, look back and be very grateful for this experience.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Muniz shared that he left to experience other things that life had to offer besides filming a TV show. He decided to take up professional racing car driving and competed in the Formula BMW USA championship in 2006, and then in the ChampCar Atlantic Championship in 2007 and 2008. He took places in some competitions, but before the penultimate race at Road America, he suffered a wrist injury, due to which he had to undergo several operations.

Muniz continued by talking about the general “bad path” that child stars can take when they reach adulthood. According to him:

Because… so many people are going down the wrong path, whether it’s drugs, alcohol, whatever it is. And I think it’s probably hard for a lot of people to walk away from that kind of success at a young age when you always have people saying, “Oh, I love you,” and everyone wants you here and there. And then it starts disappearing. And I think a lot of people are trying to replace the missing feeling of [being] wanted with something else. And this is really a minus for many. As for me, I’ve always been very focused on what I’m doing now because I wanted to be the best at everything I did. And I am.

For many years, Muniz continued to work as an actor and was even a participant in the 2017 season of Dancing with the Stars. He also recently starred in the reality show The Surreal Life alongside celebrities such as Dennis Rodman and Stormy Daniels.

When asked about the possibility of returning to one of his big roles, such as “Malcolm in the spotlight,” he also shared that he “dropped 100 percent,” and also revealed that Bryan Cranston is actually working on a revival of the sitcom. This came after Muniz had been talking for years about his interest in returning to his most iconic role of Malcolm.

Muniz also shared that he took the time to sit down and watch all 151 episodes of his famous sitcom with his wife Paige Price. After previously admitting that he really doesn’t remember starring in episodes of “Malcolm in the Spotlight,” he “realized” what he had been doing all this time. We will certainly be happy to see what Frankie Muniz does next. While we’re waiting, you can check the TV premiere dates of 2023 here on CinemaBlend to find your next favorite TV show.