Frankie Jonas was “most impressed” by Future daughter-in-law Sophie Turner: “Sansa Stark” was at our Thanksgiving

A very unexpected Thanksgiving! Before Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had two daughters, his famous family was shocked to learn that the musician was dating a Game of Thrones graduate.

“To be honest, I was most amazed that I showed up [on]… Thanksgiving Day in 2016 at this airport, and then Sansa Stark was on this plane with my family,” Frankie Jonas recalled during an appearance on Friday, July 15, on the Chicks in the Office podcast, dedicated to the character of a 26-year-old actress in the HBO drama. “And I’m like, ‘Uhhhh!’»

He added: “I was, like, twisting my fingers the whole flight and just trying to figure out what to say to her. I couldn’t [talk] for about 24 hours; I didn’t talk to Sophie because I was too scared because she was so cool.”

The 21-year-old co-host of Claim to Fame added that it’s “crazy” that the native of England is now “my sister.”

The 32-year-old DNCE frontman was first linked to Turner in early 2016, when a source told Us Weekly that in November, “Joe really loves her” and the couple “will spend part of Thanksgiving weekend together.”

The duo’s romance continued to heat up before they secretly married in Las Vegas in May 2019. Joe and Turner, who had a lavish wedding in France a month later, welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020 and their second little girl in July 2020. July 2022.

“For me, this is life — raising the next generation,” the “Dark Phoenix” star told Elle UK about motherhood in an interview published in May. “The best thing in life is to see my daughter getting stronger and stronger. We are very happy to expand the family. This is the best blessing.”

At the time, she continued, “I used to be so rock and roll and spontaneous. I’m sure some part of me is still like that, deep down. But becoming a mom just makes you less cool. I’m like an old woman.”

The Jonas brothers, which include Joe, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, have expanded their families since the heyday of the musical trio. Kevin, 34, shares daughters Alyona, 8, and Valentina, 5, with his wife Danielle Jonas. 29-year-old Nick, for his part, welcomed daughter Malti in January 2022 with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While the musical brothers prioritized their growing broods, they still remained close to their younger brother.

“I refused to call Frankie ‘Bonus Jonas’ after he told me how hurtful it was for him,” Joe told the Hustle in April 2021 about the actor voicing Ponyo. “It makes sense, and we had long conversations and apologies behind closed doors, which demonstrated my understanding and respect for his wishes. I think it’s unfair to feel second, third or fourth in some way; we’re all equal.”

The “Cake By the Ocean” pop artist added, “He’s been healing a lot behind the scenes, and [TikTok] is his way of bringing you into his universe. He’s a lot of fun. This guy is a social media star that we really need.”

The Jonas Brothers band first became famous in 2005, and many fans were equally delighted with their younger brother, who was affectionately nicknamed “Bonus Jonas”, because at that time he was a lesser-known brother.

“I’ve seen [that people are fans of my brothers] since I was a kid,” Frankie added on the “Barstool Sports” podcast. “For a while, up to a certain age, it was like people weren’t their fans? Will I meet people who don’t know who [my family] is?”…The social dynamics of this world are so unique.”