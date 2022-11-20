Frankie de Jong says Barcelona “Leaked” His Contract Because of Manchester United’s Interest

Barcelona midfielder Frankie de Jong has accused his employers of leaking confidential information about his contract in the summer amid great interest from Manchester United.

De Jong was United’s number one target in the transfer window, but the move proved elusive.

The Dutchman was not interested in reuniting Old Trafford with Eric ten Hag, and the problem with the player’s deferred salary made it impossible to cross the line.

Since then, De Jong has repeatedly stated his desire to stay at Blaugran and become an important cog in Xavi’s midfield.

However, now the midfielder has made serious accusations against the Catalan giants, which could have serious consequences for his future.

The 25-year-old has accused senior club members of leaking information about his contract to the media in an attempt to oust him.

De Jong told Mike Verweige of De Telegraaf: “One day a newspaper published the details of my contract. I didn’t leak it and only one other party knew about it, so it had to be done by the club.

“Suddenly a letter came asking if my contract was still valid, because the contract was signed by the previous president. I was very annoyed that the club did this, but I could no longer influence the situation.

“I blame these people [those at Barca who wanted him to leave], but I have nothing to do with them. Yes, they are “Barca” for me, because they lead the club. But I don’t see them when I’m at the club.”

The Netherlands national team player was asked about Xavi’s position or point of view on his stormy relationship with club bosses.

The former Ajax player remarked that he never had a feeling that the Barca manager was against him. He added that he understands Xavi’s difficult situation — although he may have wanted to keep him, he also had to take into account the financial situation of the club.

One thing De Jong hinted that he could blame Xavi for is that the Spanish legend has never tried to definitively refute rumors of the player’s imminent departure.

De Jong insisted that Xavi reluctantly left the possibility of his departure open.

The Barcelona midfielder concluded his interview by saying that he wants to stay in Catalonia for another 10 years.