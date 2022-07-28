Francia Raisa Jokes About Sometimes Hating Her “Best Friend” Selena Gomez During a reunion on TikTok

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez. Christina Bumfrey/Shutterstock; Photo-Image Press/Shutterstock

They have jokes! Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa reunited for a fun contest in TikTok, and the best friends were not afraid to get angry.

30-year-old Gomez uploaded a video to her account on Wednesday, July 27, where she was joined by 34-year-old Raisa in a game in which you need to evaluate a potential groom with certain characteristics.

The star of “How I Met Your Father” began with the words: “He’s 10. But his breath stinks.” In response , Gomez asked: “Can’t I fix it?”

The duo kept jumping back and forth, asking each other questions, and the Disney Channel graduate said, “He’s 10, but he only likes role-playing games in Star Wars.” Raisa, for her part, replied, “Is it strange that I’ve never seen Star Wars?”

The adult actress then challenged her friend by asking, “He’s 10 years old, but he doesn’t like dogs.” Gomez noted that this option was a categorical “no” for her.

The star of “The Only Murders in the Building” ended the game by saying, “He’s 10, but he hates your best friend.” The California native decided to have fun with her response, adding, “Sometimes I hate her too,” before hugging Gomez while they laughed.

As Gomez fans know, the couple has been friends for more than a decade. Having met in 2007 during a joint visit to the children’s hospital, the actresses remained in each other’s lives for many years.

In 2017, the founder of Rare Beauty announced that she had received a kidney transplant from Raisa amid her four-year struggle with lupus. During the operation, Gomez tore an artery, which required another procedure to create a new one.

“So I found out that I needed a kidney transplant because of my lupus, and I was recovering. It was something I needed to do for my overall health,” Gomez captioned an Instagram photo of her and Raisa holding hands in the hospital in September 2017. “There are no words to describe how I can thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the greatest gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis.”

The graduate of the “Secret Life of an American Teenager”, for her part, later made a rare statement about transplantation in honor of World Kidney Day.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know that I kept the kidney donation process a secret. Nevertheless, I think I’ve reached a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident talking about my experiences and using my platform to raise awareness about the various kidney diseases that our population suffers from,” she tweeted in March 2021. “Although I have not personally suffered from kidney disease, I have seen its effects firsthand and I want to contribute to informing others about it.”

At the time, Gomez quoted a Twitter post and added, “Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you.”

Earlier this month, Raisa also supported her friend at the singer’s 30th birthday celebration amid fan speculation that the duo is no longer in touch.