France Breaks Daily Coronavirus Case Record: France, which is going through the worst days of the epidemic on its own, broke the record for the highest daily number of cases for four consecutive days. The country has also broken Europe’s record with the number of new cases over 50 thousand in the last 24 hours.

France, one of Europe’s largest economies, has begun to paint an even worse picture in the COVID-19 epidemic, which is the number one agenda item of 2020. The Western European country sets a new record every day in the daily number of COVID-19 cases.

Announcing the highest daily number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic by announcing 41 thousand 622 new COVID-19 cases on 22 October, France announced 42 thousand 32 new cases on 23 October and 45 thousand 422 new cases on 24 October and three in a row in the number of daily cases. day had broken a record.

France showed that this ‘record’ chain continues with the daily number of cases announced on October 25 (yesterday). Announcing that 52 thousand 10 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in the country in the last 24 hours, France once again broke the record for the daily number of COVID-19 cases in both the country and Europe.

With the addition of the latest cases, the number of people who died due to the epidemic in France, which has reached a total of 1 million 138 thousand 507 COVID-19 cases, has reached 34 thousand 761 with 116 losses in the last 24 hours. It is stated that the rate of positive test for COVID-19 in France is 17 percent.



