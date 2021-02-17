FPS Boost folds old game frames on Xbox Series X and S

Microsoft announced today (17) the FPS Boost, a function of the Xbox Series X and Series S, which allows doubling the frame rate of backwards compatible games on new generation consoles. The tool was launched with support for five older games, which can now be enjoyed on platforms at up to 120 frames per second.

Following the molds of functions such as Auto HDR and Quick Resume, FPS Boost can be enabled without the need to tamper with game codes by the developers. According to Digital Foundry, the tool unlocks the frame rate using Direct 3D and guarantees a more fluid experience in backwards compatible games.

Among the games that are already compatible with the function, the most impressive case is that of New Super Lucky’s Tale, which runs at 30 frames per second on the Xbox One console line and in 1080p (on Xbox One X runs at 4K and 60 fps ). With FPS Boost enabled in the new generation, the game runs at 120 frames per second, with 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and 1080p on Series S – which, in this case, performance is quadrupled compared to Xbox One S.

Below, you can see the games that are already compatible with FPS Boost. With the exception of New Super Lucky’s Tale, the other titles run at up to 60 frames per second with the function enabled.

Games compatible with FPS Boost

Far Cry 4

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Sniper Elite 4

UFC 4

Watch Dogs 2

According to Microsoft, more games should receive support for FPS Boost in the future. Games that support the feature will have a mark on the Xbox menu. A future update will also have the option to disable the tool, as well as Auto HDR, for those who want to take advantage of backward compatible titles in their original format.

FPS Boost is now available on Xbox Series X and S. For those who are Xbox Game Pass subscribers and want to try out the function, the New Super Lucky’s Tale and Sniper Elite 4 games are available in the service catalog.