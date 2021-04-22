FPS Boost: EA Play games double performance on Xbox Series

FPS Boost: Microsoft released, on Thursday (22), another list of new games that will receive improvement in the frame rate per second via FPS Boost technology. Most of the new titles that will receive the enhancement are part of EA Play.

Games like Battlefield 4, Titanfall 2, Unravel, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst and Plant Vs Zombies Garden Warfare starting today will run up to 120 fps on Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X.

The company explained, on its official website, that a joint effort was made with the developers so that the games could have their frame rate per second doubled. See below some of the games that will have an improvement in fps.

In some games in which FPS Boost was used, it was necessary to decrease the resolution so that everything ran smoothly. In these specific cases, you will need to manually activate the configuration in the management options. The player who wants to use the tool will also have to update the consoles with the latest software.

With the new wave, there are already more than 20 titles that can be played with the folded fps on the new Xbox consoles. See, in this link, a video teaching how to activate FPS Boost in the video game options menu.

So, what did you think of the novelty? Do you believe that the increase in fps will improve which game in particular? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!