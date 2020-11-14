Foxplay: learn how to activate your Smart TV account

If you want to know how to activate Foxplay on your Smart TV, this is the right article for you. Although the application has a very complete collection, it is still not as popular in Brazil. Therefore, it is normal to have doubts regarding activation on televisions, mainly because we are more accustomed to access streaming platforms by cell phone or computer.

However, there is no denying that the comfort of enjoying Foxplay also on Smart TV is quite a lot. So, how about learning once and for all how you can set up your account on television and enjoy the catalog on your living room sofa? Come on!

Read the guide on how to install Foxplay on Smart TV

First of all, let’s understand more about Foxplay. The application is available for download on smartphones, on Smart TVs like LG (webOS), Samsung (Tizen) and Android TV, in addition to old TVs with legacy systems, as is the case with Chromecast.

It is also possible to download the App in set-top boxes or on Xbox One. To date, the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch have not yet made the download available.

In the same way, it is possible to check the catalog also through the computer, accessing the official Foxplay website. In fact, it is worth mentioning that you will need your PC or notebook to follow the installation guide of the app on your television.

The streaming service has been available in Brazil since 2018, and the monthly subscription costs R $ 35. Among the main titles available in the catalog, we can mention series such as This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, Homelander, SWAT and American Horror Story. Therefore, it is worth including the service in your subscriptions.

Now that you know the platform better, let’s get down to business: installing Foxplay on Smart TV.

How to activate Foxplay on Smart TV:

First, download and install the application on your television. The app store will depend on the model and device chosen. So, if in doubt, consult your smart TV manual.

Then, open the application and select the “Activate” option. The app itself will show a 6-digit code needed to complete the activation. Write this code down and skip to the next step.



