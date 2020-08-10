Foxconn takes steps for iPhone 12 production

Foxconn, one of Apple’s leading suppliers, has started to take concrete steps for the production of iPhone 12. The company is approaching the final stage in the preparations for the production process of the model. The company made requests to people who already had employees about their new recruitment processes.

Foxconn, which wants to create new human resources for the production of the new model, has determined a program that will make both new employees and current employees happy. According to the program, personnel who recommend a new employee and start work will receive a premium.

Staffing for iPhone 12 production

New news came for Foxconn, one of the leading manufacturers in China. The company, which is looking for new employees for its factory in Zhengzhou city in the east of the country, is trying to get its human resources from the relatives of the people it currently employs. With this program, which also brings a reward system, it is aimed for employees to work more devotedly.

It is stated that for new employees who will come for iPhone 12 production, a premium of up to 9,000 yuan ($ 1,290) can be paid to the inviting staff. Thus, the company will be able to reach more employees.

On the other hand, it is also among the claims that Apple has ordered 80 million iPhone 12 from Foxconn. However, there are claims that production may change depending on different conditions. It is stated that the production of previous series models in particular can continue.



