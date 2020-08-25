Foxconn may open new plant in Mexico to produce iPhones

Taiwanese companies responsible for the manufacture and assembly of iPhones, such as Pegatron and Foxconn, are interested in opening a new plant in Mexico. The information is from the local newspaper El Economista, based on sources heard by the report.

According to the article, Foxconn would be especially interested in the project, with advanced negotiations to open another factory in the region – which would be the company’s sixth. This time, however, the idea would be to focus on the production of Apple smartphones.

Global conflict

One of the reasons for this new organization of manufacturers is to avoid the effects and sanctions of the trade war between the United States and China, which has already generated devaluations at Apple, in addition to the impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, Mexico is very interested in attracting foreign brands to its territory, including on the grounds of being closer to the USA.

Foxconn is expected to make a decision by the end of this year. Pegatron did not provide further information about the plans for the country. Apple declined to comment.



